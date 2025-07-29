Tennessee Volunteers Ranked Inside Top 20 in Latest College Football Rankings
The Tennessee Volunteers were ranked inside the top 20 in Sports Illustrated's preseason college football rankings.
College football season is quickly approaching, which means preseason rankings will start rolling in soon. As for Sports Illustrated, they got a head start on theirs as they have been releasing a new team every day. The latest team was the Tennessee Volunteers, who came in at number 19.
"Some natural regression from being a fringe SEC and CFP contender is probably to be expected for Tennessee this season, but the schedule and a salty defense still keep the Vols’ floor pretty high in 2025," Bryan Fischer wrote.
The Volunteers will have several hurdles to get over this season in order to make the college football playoff again. A new starting quarterback, a new starting running back and a new difference maker will be needed as James Pearce is now in the NFL.
On top of that, some big games for the Volunteers included Georgia, which is their first conference game on the schedule, the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Oklahoma Sooners and the Florida Gators. The Bulldogs and Sooners will be making the trip to Knoxville while Tennessee will be paying visits to the Gators and Crimson Tide.
Head coach Josh Heupel has brought some consistency to Tennessee's program, but 2025 season might be the biggest test yet to find out just how consistently good the program actually is.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee’s 2024 MLB Draft Success Sets the Stage for Another Big Year in 2025
- Who Will Lead the Vols? Tennessee’s Three-Man QB Battle Begins
- Former Tennessee Vol Joshua Palmer Expected to Elevate Buffalo Bills Offense
- Revisit The Moment J.B. Shabazz Became A Tennessee Vol
- 2025 MLB Draft Preview: Tennessee Vols Set for Another Big Year
- 2027 Recruiting Target Includes Tennessee Football In His Top Schools
- JB Shabazz Commits To Tennessee
- Five Star Gabby Minus Announces Final Five Schools With The Lady Vols Making The Cut
- The Full List of Tennessee Football Number Changes
- Tennessee’s Tony Vitello to Serve as Guest Analyst for 2025 MLB Draft
- Jowell Combay Announces Tennessee Vols Commitment
- WATCH: Revisit the Moment Brayden Rouse Committed to Tennessee