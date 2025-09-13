Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Release Final Injury Report Ahead of Georgia Game

Tennessee offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. (70) on the sidelines during the Aflac Kickoff Game between the Volunteers and Syracuse held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on August 30, 2025.
Tennessee offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. (70) on the sidelines during the Aflac Kickoff Game between the Volunteers and Syracuse held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on August 30, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers have released their final injury report ahead of the Georgia game.

The Tennessee Volunteers will get their conference schedule kicked off on Saturday against the Georgia Bulldogs. Both teams are undefeated and both teams are ranked inside of the top 15, according to the AP poll.

The Volunteers are hoping to end an eight-game losing streak against Georgia. Josh Heupel has also never scored more than 17 points against Kirby Smart, despite how powerful his offenses have been in Knoxville. Quarterback Joey Aguilar will be looking to change that narrative.

The Volunteers are unfortunately dealing with several injuries ahead of Saturday's game and the program released their final injury report. The following players will miss the game:

Tennessee vs Georgia Final Injury Report:

  • Rickey Gibson, DB - OUT
  • Jermod McCoy, DB - OUT
  • Davein Hobbs, DL - OUT
  • Hunter Barnes, RB - OUT
  • Jaxson Moi, DL - OUT
  • David Sanders, OL - OUT

How To Watch: Tennessee Volunteers vs Georgia Bulldogs

• Gameday: Saturday, September 13th, 2025
• Watch: ABC
• Stream: ESPN App
• Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT
• Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
• Stadium: Neyland Stadium

Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

