Tennessee Volunteers vs Georgia Bulldogs: Knoxville Weather Report for Saturday

Here is the weather report for Tennessee Volunteer fans traveling to Knoxville for Saturday's game against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Sep 6, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) looks to pass the ball against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers during the second quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers are just days away from their first SEC matchup of the 2025 season as they host the Georgia Bulldogs. This will be the 55th meeting between these historic programs and will be the fourth consecutive year that both teams are ranked at the time of the matchup.

With just days to go before the Vols and Bulldogs renew their SEC rivalry, here is what fans traveling to Neyland Stadium should expect from the weather.

According to The Weather Channel, Saturday's forecast is expected to be sunny and warm with a high of 86° and a low of just 60°. There is currently just a 6% chance of precipitation for the contest, making it the perfect weather conditions for an SEC football game.

Tennessee and Georgia's 2025 matchup will begin on Saturday, September 13th, at 3:30 p.m. in Neyland Stadium. Coverage for this event will be aired on ABC, and ESPN's College Gameday is also expected to be in attendance for the matchup. 

