Trey Smith Becomes Highest-Paid Guard in NFL History with Massive Chiefs Extension

Trey Smith signs a 4-year, $92 million extension with the Kansas City Chiefs, becoming the highest-paid guard in NFL history. A record-setting deal for the former Tennessee Vol.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs have locked in one of the key pieces to their offensive line, and in doing so, made history.

Former Tennessee Vol standout Trey Smith has agreed to a 4-year, $92 million contract extension with the Chiefs, making him the highest-paid guard in NFL history. The deal was first reported by league sources on Monday afternoon.

Smith, 26, has been a cornerstone for the Chiefs’ offensive line since being drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft—a selection that now looks like one of the greatest steals in recent memory. His dominant play and unwavering toughness have not only earned him Pro Bowl honors but also the trust of Kansas City’s front office to anchor the interior of the line protecting MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Smith’s $92 million contract eclipses previous records for guards, setting a new bar for interior offensive linemen league-wide. While quarterbacks and edge rushers often dominate headlines and cap space, elite guard play is increasingly being recognized as essential in today’s pass-heavy NFL.

With this deal, the Chiefs are betting on stability and continuity—and betting big on a man who’s already proven to be worth much more than his draft slot.

For the Chiefs, this move reinforces their commitment to protecting Mahomes and maintaining one of the league's top offensive lines. For Smith, it’s a crowning achievement on a remarkable personal and professional journey.

From Tennessee orange to Kansas City red, Trey Smith’s rise is one of grit, perseverance, and now—record-breaking reward.

