WATCH: Atlanta Falcons Get First Look at James Pearce During Rookie Minicamp

The Atlanta Falcons got their first look at Tennessee EDGE James Pearce Jr. during rookie minicamp.

Jonathan Williams

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Tennessee Volunters defensive end James Pearce Jr. is selected as the No. 26 pick by the Atlanta Falcons during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers had a handful of former players selected during this year's draft and the first one off the board was EDGE James Pearce Jr. The Atlanta Falcons traded back into the first round to select Pearce Jr. after picking up Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker.

Now two weeks removed from the draft, teams are starting to get their first look at the rookies they picked up during the 2025 NFL draft and the Falcons got their first glimpse of Pearce Jr. in a Falcons jersey at rookie minicamp.

While a team drafting you certainly assures they see some type of potential in you as a player, it doesn't always guarantee playing time or usage in the upcoming season. The Atlanta Falcons' 2024 rookie class ranked as one of the least productive groups in the NFL last season. However, based on head coach Raheem Morris' most recent claim, that is nothing to worry about for Pearce Jr..

"Make no mistake about it, we're going to have some real intentionality about playing our rookies this year," said Morris.

