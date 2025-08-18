Volunteer Country

WATCH: Film Shows Joey Aguilar Could Be An Improvement for Tennessee

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 31, 2025.
Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 31, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers have officially named Joey Aguilar their starting quarterback for the 2025 season opener. Here's why film says he could potentially be an upgrade at the position.

The Tennessee Volunteers have officially named for App State QB, Joey Aguilar as their starting quarterback for the season opener against the Syracuse Orange on August 30th. There's ample optimism and even warrented skepticism about Aguilar taking over for the Vols.

On one had, this is a 4,000 yard passer, on the other hand, Aguilar turned the ball over at a high-rate a year ago. However, according to The Film Guy, Brooks Austin, the Vols could be in for an upgrade at the quaretback position.

Austin shows that despite Iamaleava's talent-level, he just wasn't playing quarterback at a high level a year ago.

For the fulll film study on why the quarterback decision doesn't matter all that much, visit The Film Guy Network on youtube.

