WATCH: Tennessee's Best Path To Hosting A Game In The Playoffs

Caleb Sisk and Tanner Johnson discuss Tennessee's best path to host a playoff game in the first round.

Tennessee is currently expected to have the ninth seed come Sunday on selection day. However, they still have a path to host a game in the first round of the playoffs.

Tennessee on SI’s Caleb Sisk and Tanner Johnson joined together to discuss the best path to hosting a game. The video is released on Talkin’ Tennessee with Caleb Sisk on YouTube.

You can also find the video below as the video is linked. Make sure to keep up with Tennessee on SI for playoff-based news as the Vols will know their opponent and seeding in just a few days.

