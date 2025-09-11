Volunteer Country

WATCH: Tennessee vs Georgia Side Note Preview

Can the Vols win? Find out in the newest video released on the Vols On SI YouTube.

The Tennessee Volunteers continue to do their job at a very high level this season as they have been able to jump out to an early, yet undefeated streak. They are 2-0 against the teams they have played, as they defeated Syracuse inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium and defeated ETSU Inside Neyland Stadium. They are set to be challenged by their toughest task yet.

They are taking on the Georgia Bulldogs, as the Vols were originally counted out by many before the season even started; however, many believe they have the chance to win this game.

The Vols On SI staff members (Caleb Sisk and Dale Dowden) would hop on the Vols On SI YouTube channel to discuss the probability of Tennessee winning against the Georgia Bulldogs, as well as side notes that needed to be discussed. The video is nearly 26 minutes long, providing insight and opinions of their own, entering what is the toughest week for both football teams thus far.

You can watch the video below, and make sure if you are someone who supports the Vols and supports the Vols On SI articles that are produced daily, make sure you subscribe to the YouTube channel. All subscribers, likes, and comments are appreciated. All feedback is greatly appreciated.

