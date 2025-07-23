What Tennessee Football Fans Can Expect from Joey Aguilar in 2025
When Joey Aguilar committed to Tennessee, the reaction was mixed.
A quarterback from the Sun Belt replacing a former five-star like Nico Iamaleava? Many fans weren’t sure what to make of it. Could Aguilar cut down on turnovers? Was he truly better than the quarterbacks already on the roster? Could he handle the grind of SEC football after playing at Appalachian State? All fair questions, and the truth is we don’t fully know the answers yet. But there’s a growing sense that Aguilar might be exactly what Tennessee’s offense needs, if the conditions around him fall into place.
Aguilar enters Knoxville with more talent surrounding him than he’s ever had. That’s not a slight against his previous teammates, but a reality of the SEC’s talent pool. Tennessee boasts a deeper running back room, better pass catchers, and a coaching staff that can design a system tailored to his strengths. If the offensive line can hold up, and the run game offers balance, Aguilar won’t need to be a savior. He’ll just need to be solid, smart, and accurate. In fact, he might already be a better fit for this offense than what Tennessee had last season.
He brings experience that many quarterbacks in the SEC can’t match. Aguilar began his career at Diablo Valley Community College in California, worked his way to App State, and put together an outstanding 2023 season with 3,757 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, and just a handful or so of turnovers. That performance helped lead the Mountaineers to a nine-win campaign and a berth in the Sun Belt Championship Game. But fans often point to 2024 instead, when his production dipped slightly and interceptions spiked to 14. What they overlook is the chaos surrounding that season.
What Aguilar needs now is structure and support, and Tennessee can provide that. The offensive system under Josh Heupel doesn’t ask quarterbacks to make reckless throws into traffic. It emphasizes spacing, rhythm throws to the outside, quick reads, and calculated deep shots—an area where Aguilar excels. He doesn’t have to be flashy or force plays with his legs. His job will be to move the chains, hit open receivers, and occasionally take the top off the defense. His deep ball has been more consistent than what Tennessee got from Iamaleava last season, and his maturity gives him a calm presence in the pocket.
Tennessee fans have seen this before. Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton were both considered flawed before they transferred in and found their stride. If Aguilar follows that same path, the offense could finally break out of the rut it’s been stuck in since 2022. Even if he throws a few interceptions along the way, the overall offensive production may make it well worth it. More importantly, Aguilar has already earned praise for his leadership, something tight end Miles Kitselman recently pointed out was lacking last year.
Losing Nico to UCLA stung, but Aguilar’s arrival could end up being the better fit. He doesn’t need the spotlight or the hype. He just needs to play his game, trust the system, and let the talent around him elevate the offense. Like Hooker before him, Aguilar is being overlooked heading into the season. That might be the perfect setup for a breakout year.
