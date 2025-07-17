Volunteer Country

Why the San Fransisco 49ers Won't Trade Wide Receiver Jauan Jennings

Jonathan Williams

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Earlier this week, news broke that San Fransisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings is seeking either a new contract or a trade ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Jennings is scheduled to make $7.5 million in the final year of his deal with the 49ers, but there is a big reason why the 49ers likely won't trade Jennings.

The organization traded wide receiver Deebo Samuel earlier in the offseason and Brandon Aiyuk is currently working his way back from an ACL and MCL tear that he suffered last season. Aiyuk is likely to start the season on the injured reserve list.

For those reasons, it seems unlikely that the 49ers could afford to lose yet another contributing wide receiver to start the season.

“I expect something similar will play out with Jennings. He probably will get a modest pay raise just before the first padded practice of training camp. Because the 49ers can't afford to trade him until they know Brandon Aiyuk has made a full recovery. And that process could take a year or two,”Sports Illustrated’s Grant Cohn wrote.

Jennings had a career season for the 49ers last year. He racked up 975 yards, 77 receptions and six touchdowns. All of those were career highs for Jennings and became a focal point of the offense last year.

Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

