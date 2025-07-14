The 49ers Seem Unwilling to Extend Jauan Jennings' Contract
The 49ers have a big decision to make.
Jauan Jennings wants an extension or a trade, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. And as of now, the 49ers don't seem willing to extend him.
"Jennings has approached the 49ers about his request, but little progress has been made, a source told ESPN," writes Schefter. "If a new deal is not reached by the time training camp starts next week, Jennings plans to request a trade to a team willing to pay him.
"Entering 2025, Jennings is slated to count $4.258 million against the cap in the final year of the two-year, $15.39 million extension he signed last offseason.
"He is not expected to be a training camp holdout, but he is not expected to be happy, either, as the 49ers saw last summer with Aiyuk.
"The 49ers extended Jennings through 2025 last year and feel they have treated him fairly, a source said."
The 49ers did indeed extend Jennings last year, but that was when he was their No. 3 receiver, and his salary reflects that. Now, he's their No. 1 or No. 2 receiver, which means once again he's underpaid.
This situation is similar to what happened Raheem Mostert. In 2019, Mostert signed a three-year extension with the 49ers to be one of their core special teams players. But when Jerrick McKinnon got injured, Mostert eventually became the 49ers' best running back, and he helped carry the team to the Super Bowl.
So on July 8, 2020, Mostert requested an extension or a trade. And on July 27, he got an extension.
I expect something similar will play out with Jennings. He probably will get a modest pay raise just before the first padded practice of training camp. Because the 49ers can't afford to trade him until they know Brandon Aiyuk has made a full recovery. And that process could take a year or two.
Stay tuned.