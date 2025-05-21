Zach Groves Commits to Tennessee Football
Tennessee Volunteers football lands another huge commitment out of the state of Tennessee, as four-star EDGE rusher and highly recruited prospect from East Robertson High School, Zach Groves, commits to Tennessee.
The Tennessee Volunteers are known for their excellent job of recruiting inside their state lines and bringing the best Tennessee high school athletes to Rocky Top.
The Vols have already landed multiple players inside the state of Tennessee, and another one has been landed, as Zach Groves from Cross Plains, Tennessee, and East Robertson High School committed to the Vols.
Groves is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound four-star EDGE who holds offers from many top schools, including USC, Georgia, Clemson, and Ole Miss, who would be the runner-up programs in his recruitment, as the four, alongside Tennessee, consisted of his top five.
Groves is a phenomenal athlete who has plenty of upside to his game. He is one of many targeted EDGE rushers that the Vols were hopeful to land, and landing him was one of the best scenarios possible at this current time.
According to MaxPreps, Groves finished with four sacks, 40 solo tackles, and 65 total tackles last season. He also finished with eight sacks the season before, which helped kick-start his recruitment.
Tennessee will now continue to build their 2026 class as his commitment helps push up their ranks as they look to land another top-10 class.
