BREAKING: Ja'Kobi Gillespie Announces Transfer to Tennessee Basketball
The Tennessee Volunteers gain the commitment of Maryland Terrapins guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie.
The Maryland Terrapins have lost one of their top players from this past season. Ja'Kobi Gillespie has committed to the Tennessee Volunteers following a successful season.
Gillespie is the first transfer addition for Coach Rick Barnes this season and it is as the much-needed guard slot after Chaz Lanier, Zakai Zeigler, Jahmai Mashack, and Jordan Gainey are all out of eligibility.
Gillespie averaged 14.7 points, 4.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.9 steals while shooting 45/41/86 from the field. He was one of the nation's best shooter with a 41% three-point percentage. he was quickly trending to the Vols before he initially committed. Gillespie was a junior guard this season and has spent the first two seasons of his college career with Belmont before spending his one and only season with Maryland.
Gillespie was a former high school star in the state of Tennessee, as he attended Greeneville High School. He is expected to now be a starter for the Volunteers, playing in front of his home state.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Chris Lofton Shares His Opinion on if Zakai Zeigler's Jersey Should be Retired
- Jeremiah Dent Details His Great Relationship with Tennessee Volunteers Coaches
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Tyran Evans, "I Love Coach Pope" Following Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava Ranked Among Top-10 QBs in Latest Poll
- Joel Wyatt Confirms Tennessee is "Top 2" in His Recruitment Following Spring Visit
- Where James Pearce Jr. Lands in Bleacher Report's Latest Mock Draft
- Travis Smith Jr. Draws Praise From Tennessee's Coaching Staff
- Tennessee Volunteers Nearly Made History During NCAA Tournament
- Cincinnati Bengals Could Get Steal of the Draft By Drafting This Tennessee Volunteer
- Tennessee Commit, Faizon Brandon - What I Learned About the Vol Commit
- 2026 EDGE Dre Quinn Details Upcoming Tennessee Football Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers AD Danny White Shares Honest Kim Caldwell Extension Statement