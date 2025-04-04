Volunteer Country

BREAKING: Ja'Kobi Gillespie Announces Transfer to Tennessee Basketball

Caleb Sisk

Maryland Terrapins guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie (0) celebrates after scoring Saturday, March 15, 2025, in a semifinals game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament between the Michigan Wolverines and the Maryland Terrapins at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Maryland Terrapins, 81-80.
Maryland Terrapins guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie (0) celebrates after scoring Saturday, March 15, 2025, in a semifinals game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament between the Michigan Wolverines and the Maryland Terrapins at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Maryland Terrapins, 81-80. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Maryland Terrapins have lost one of their top players from this past season. Ja'Kobi Gillespie has committed to the Tennessee Volunteers following a successful season.

Gillespie is the first transfer addition for Coach Rick Barnes this season and it is as the much-needed guard slot after Chaz Lanier, Zakai Zeigler, Jahmai Mashack, and Jordan Gainey are all out of eligibility.

Gillespie averaged 14.7 points, 4.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.9 steals while shooting 45/41/86 from the field. He was one of the nation's best shooter with a 41% three-point percentage. he was quickly trending to the Vols before he initially committed. Gillespie was a junior guard this season and has spent the first two seasons of his college career with Belmont before spending his one and only season with Maryland.

Maryland Terrapins guard Ja'Kobi Gillespi
Mar 26, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie (0) smiles during NCAA Tournament West Regional Practice at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Gillespie was a former high school star in the state of Tennessee, as he attended Greeneville High School. He is expected to now be a starter for the Volunteers, playing in front of his home state.

