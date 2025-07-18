Former Vols Basketball Stars Zeigler, Lanier, and Mashack Shine in NBA Summer League
The NBA Summer League is more than just a proving ground—it's a spotlight, and three former Tennessee Volunteers are making sure the world sees what Rocky Top already knew.
Zakai Zeigler, Chaz Lanier, and Jahmai Mashack are each carving out their own paths in the NBA, showcasing skill, grit, and maturity that have impressed both fans and executives. With the Summer League wrapping up this weekend, all three Vols are making strong final cases for NBA roster spots, two-way contracts, or G League opportunities that could propel their pro careers forward.
Zakai Zeigler: Small Frame, Big Game
Zakai Zeigler may have been denied a fifth year of eligibility by the NCAA, but he hasn’t missed a step. The former Tennessee floor general is now lighting it up for the Detroit Pistons, scoring 15 points in just 11 minutes of action Thursday night. Zeigler knocked down 2-of-3 from deep, went a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line, and dished out 4 assists—highlighted by a buzzer-beating bank shot to end the first quarter, which quickly went viral on NBA social media.
What Zeigler lacks in size, he more than makes up for with elite vision, quickness, and confidence. His relentless motor and efficient shot-making are quickly turning heads in Detroit. In a league increasingly valuing pace, spacing, and playmaking, Zeigler is showing he checks all the boxes.
Chaz Lanier: Earning NBA Praise and a Legendary Comparison
Chaz Lanier’s journey to the NBA Summer League has been one of resilience, growth, and refinement. Now wearing No. 20 for the Pistons, Lanier has logged major minutes and displayed a smooth, high-level shooting stroke—enough to earn the attention of NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas.
“I really love the way Chaz shoots the basketball,” Thomas said during the Summer League broadcast on Tuesday. “It’s very reminiscent of Allan Houston. He’s even wearing No. 20 like Allan Houston. He can really shoot the ball, knock it down, and he’s got a nice, smooth stroke from the outside. I think the Pistons and people are going to enjoy watching him play.”
While Thursday night wasn’t his best statistically, Lanier’s ability to move without the ball, defend multiple positions, and find rhythm in transition continues to earn him opportunities. His high basketball IQ and shot-making upside give him a promising path forward in the league.
Jahmai Mashack: Lockdown Defender Turns Two-Way Threat
If there was any doubt about Jahmai Mashack’s NBA potential, his latest Summer League performance erased it. In a dominant outing for the Memphis Grizzlies, Mashack delivered a complete game: 15 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, and 1 block. It was a showcase of elite defensive instincts and growing offensive confidence.
Long known as a defensive anchor, Mashack’s collegiate accolades back it up: SEC All-Defensive Team, finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, and No. 4 in the nation in Defensive Box Plus-Minus during his final year at Tennessee. He was also honored with the university’s highest student award in March 2025.
But now, Mashack is proving he can score, too. His points came off strong drives, midrange pull-ups, and second-chance hustle plays, signaling an evolving two-way game that makes him a valuable asset for any roster.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee’s 2024 MLB Draft Success Sets the Stage for Another Big Year in 2025
- Who Will Lead the Vols? Tennessee’s Three-Man QB Battle Begins
- Former Tennessee Vol Joshua Palmer Expected to Elevate Buffalo Bills Offense
- Revisit The Moment J.B. Shabazz Became A Tennessee Vol
- 2025 MLB Draft Preview: Tennessee Vols Set for Another Big Year
- 2027 Recruiting Target Includes Tennessee Football In His Top Schools
- JB Shabazz Commits To Tennessee
- Five Star Gabby Minus Announces Final Five Schools With The Lady Vols Making The Cut
- The Full List of Tennessee Football Number Changes
- Tennessee’s Tony Vitello to Serve as Guest Analyst for 2025 MLB Draft
- Jowell Combay Announces Tennessee Vols Commitment
- WATCH: Revisit the Moment Brayden Rouse Committed to Tennessee