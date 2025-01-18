GameDay Predictions: Tennessee Volunteers VS Vanderbilt Commodores

Volunteer Country

Tennessee is set for their first SEC game since defeating the No. 23 ranked Georgia Bulldogs earlier in the week. Tennessee is set for a huge test inside the state of Tennessee

Tennessee forward Cade Phillips (12) dunks the ball during a college basketball game between Tennessee and Norfolk State held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee basketball is set for another in-conference matchup on Saturday as the Vols play against the in-state Vanderbilt Commodores.

Tennessee on SI put together their predictions for today’s game.

Caleb Sisk: Tennessee 69, Vanderbilt 61

“Tennessee has bounced back since their loss to Florida. However, one player hasn’t fully bounced back and he just so happens to lead the Vols in scoring. Luckily for the Vols, Zakai Zeigler is playing really good basketball at this point in the season which has bailed Chaz Lanier’s struggles out. That will only take Tennessee so far. They will be hopeful Lanier gets his spark back and if he does this game could be blown wide open. However, Lanier has given no reason for anyone to believe he has that spark back as he has struggled since the first conference game when the Vols defeated the Razorbacks. Tennessee wins and continues their conference win streak.”

Jonathan Williams: Tennessee 77, Vanderbilt 54

“If there were any concerns about Tennessee after their loss to Florida last week, they quickly got nullified this week. The Volunteers are fresh off of a dominating win over No. 23 Georgia and will keep that momentum rolling against Vanderbilt. Picking up wins on the road is massive for any team inside of the SEC this season and the Volunteers will pick one of those up on Saturday against the Commodores.”

Tanner Johnson: Tennessee 72, Vandy 65

“Playing in Memorial Gymnasium is not easy for any team, especially not Tennessee. These two teams hate each other as much as any teams in the conference do. The Vols will get a close victory, but it will be stressful the whole time.”

