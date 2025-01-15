How To Watch: Tennessee Volunteers VS Georgia Bulldogs Basketball

Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs. Georgia is on deck. Here are all of the viewing details for the game.

Jan 11, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Felix Okpara (34) reacts after drawing a foul while scoring against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Tennessee Volunteers basketball has another ranked contest on deck as they take on the No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs.

Tennessee dropped in the rankings from No. 1 to No. 6 after a terrible loss to the Florida Gators last week. They bounced back with a close win against the Texas Longhorns however that game was much closer than expected.

Georgia is ranked following two ranked wins last week. They defeated the Kentucky Wildcats and the Oklahoma Sooners to give them their 23rd ranking.

Tennessee will need a lot out of their players including Chaz Lanier who hasn’t been himself these past two games which would lead one to believe that maybe he is due another good game. Lanier led the charge in the SEC opener against Arkansas as he scored 29 points in that one.

Georgia has had lots of success from projected first-round talent Asa Newell who is leading the team in both rebounds and points.

Darlinstone Dubar is coming off his best game as a Volunteer and will likely be asked to have another big game.

Below are all of the viewing details and important information ahead of tonight’s game.

  • Gameday: Wednesday, January 15th, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM EST
  • Watch: SEC Network
  • Betting Line: -11.5 Tennessee
  • Tennessee Player To Watch: Darlinstone Dubar
  • Georgia Player To Watch: Asa Newell
  • Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
  • ESPN Matchup Predictor: 84.8% Vols, 15.2% Bulldogs

