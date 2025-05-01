Volunteer Country

Rod Clark Set to Join Indiana Following Successful Career with Tennessee Basketball

Former Tennessee Volunteers assistant coach Rod Clark is set to join the Indiana Hoosiers as an assistant coach.

Caleb Sisk

Assistant coach Rod Clark yells to the court during an NCAA college basketball game between the Missouri Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers in Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Saturday Feb. 11, 2023. Missouri defeated Tennessee in the final second of the game, 86-85. Tennesseemissouri0211 0951
Assistant coach Rod Clark yells to the court during an NCAA college basketball game between the Missouri Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers in Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Saturday Feb. 11, 2023. Missouri defeated Tennessee in the final second of the game, 86-85. Tennesseemissouri0211 0951 / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Former Tennessee Volunteers assistant coach Rod Clark is set to join the Indiana Hoosiers as an assistant coach.

The Tennessee Volunteers have lost their assistant coach. Rod Clark has officially decided to join the Indiana Hoosiers and their coaching staff as an assistant coach. This move came as a surprise as Clark has spent four seasons in Knoxville as an assistant.

Clark was a big part of the recruiting trail, which is something he will be responsible for when it comes to his coaching duties. During the Big Orange Caravan in Nashville, Barnes confirmed that he believes Clark will do a good job in Indiana. Next for Tennessee is filling the spot Clark leaves open.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Men's Basketball