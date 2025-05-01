Rod Clark Set to Join Indiana Following Successful Career with Tennessee Basketball
Former Tennessee Volunteers assistant coach Rod Clark is set to join the Indiana Hoosiers as an assistant coach.
The Tennessee Volunteers have lost their assistant coach. Rod Clark has officially decided to join the Indiana Hoosiers and their coaching staff as an assistant coach. This move came as a surprise as Clark has spent four seasons in Knoxville as an assistant.
Clark was a big part of the recruiting trail, which is something he will be responsible for when it comes to his coaching duties. During the Big Orange Caravan in Nashville, Barnes confirmed that he believes Clark will do a good job in Indiana. Next for Tennessee is filling the spot Clark leaves open.
