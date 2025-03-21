Tennessee Basketball Dominates Wofford in March Madness Opener
Tennessee basketball gets the win over the Wofford Terriers in Thursday's first-round matchup in the NCAA Tournament.
The Tennessee Volunteers dominated the Wofford Terriers as they led the whole 40 minutes of the game after Jahmai Mashack opened the game up with a huge corner three. The Vols would never look back as Chaz Lanier put up a legendary 29-point performance. The final score was 77-62.
Another big story of this game would be Zakai Zeigler becoming the career assist leader in program history by hitting the 716 mark.
The Volunteers will take on the winner of UCLA vs Utah State which takes place later tonight. The game will take place this weekend.
