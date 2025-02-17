Tennessee Basketball: Is Chaz Lanier Back on The Right Path?
Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier is starting to show signs of his greater self.
The Tennessee Volunteers had a successful comeback against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday after being down by well over double digits at halftime. A lot of thanks is to be given to Chaz Lanier who finished the game with 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 1 assist while shooting 56/40/50 from the field.
However, this hasn’t been the full story as of late.
Lanier and the Vols hit a bit of turbulence after their first SEC game when they were defeated by the Florida Gators. Following this loss, they would lose three of the next six games which is very uncharacteristic. Lanier would only score over 20 points in one of these games which is also very uncharacteristic.
Fans made it known that Lanier was comparable to Dalton Knecht which quickly died down when the Vols started to struggle.
It has become more apparent that the Vols star plays a big factor in the success they have. Luckily for Tennessee, Lanier has scored over 20 points in two of the last three games with the only one he didn’t being against Kentucky which he suffered four fouls.
If Lanier starts to succeed like the same player we saw back in January destroy the Arkansas Razorbacks, Tennessee will be in good shape.
The Vols are running out of regular season games as they have five more regular season games including three ranked contests, the next being No. 7 Texas A&M on the road.
