Tennessee Basketball Lands Key Transfer
The Tennessee Volunteers land their second transfer thus far
In this story:
The Tennessee Volunteers have landed another transfer and their second addition through the portal in not only a cycle but a few days.
The Vols dipped into the state of Tennessee as they landed Vanderbilt forward transfer Jaylen Carey. Carey averaged over 8 points a game for Vanderbilt last season and was a huge piece for them this season. Carey joins Ja'Kobi Gillespie as the transfer portal additions as both players will have the opportunity to have starting roles this season.
