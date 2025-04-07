Volunteer Country

Tennessee Basketball Lands Key Transfer

The Tennessee Volunteers land their second transfer thus far

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes sends out directions to the team during the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game against Houston at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Sunday, March 30, 2025.
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes sends out directions to the team during the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game against Houston at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Sunday, March 30, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers have landed another transfer and their second addition through the portal in not only a cycle but a few days.

The Vols dipped into the state of Tennessee as they landed Vanderbilt forward transfer Jaylen Carey. Carey averaged over 8 points a game for Vanderbilt last season and was a huge piece for them this season. Carey joins Ja'Kobi Gillespie as the transfer portal additions as both players will have the opportunity to have starting roles this season.

