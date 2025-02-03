Tennessee's Viral Play Lands SportsCenter Top-10 Honor
Tennessee has a play in this week's top-10 for SportsCenter. Check it out below.
Tennessee basketball went viral after a great performance in Knoxville, Tennessee. They defeated the No. 5 ranked Florida Gators who defeated them earlier in the month of January.
Defeating the Gators wasn't the only thing that went viral. A play that happened in the game made Sports Center's Top 10 plays of the week this Sunday as Jahmai Mashack got a steal and passed it to Cade Phillips who passed it down to Bishop Boswell. Boswell would quickly give it back for a Phillips slam.
Phillips has played a huge role with the Vols this season off the bench following JP Estrella's injury. His hard-working mentality has paired well with Felix Okpara who is a fellow talented big man.
Check it out below.
