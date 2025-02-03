Volunteer Country

Tennessee's Viral Play Lands SportsCenter Top-10 Honor

Tennessee has a play in this week's top-10 for SportsCenter. Check it out below.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee's Cade Phillips (12) dunks the ball during an NCAA college basketball game between Tennessee and Florida in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. Tennessee defeated Florida.
Tennessee's Cade Phillips (12) dunks the ball during an NCAA college basketball game between Tennessee and Florida in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. Tennessee defeated Florida. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee has a play in this week's top-10 for SportsCenter. Check it out below.

Tennessee basketball went viral after a great performance in Knoxville, Tennessee. They defeated the No. 5 ranked Florida Gators who defeated them earlier in the month of January.

Defeating the Gators wasn't the only thing that went viral. A play that happened in the game made Sports Center's Top 10 plays of the week this Sunday as Jahmai Mashack got a steal and passed it to Cade Phillips who passed it down to Bishop Boswell. Boswell would quickly give it back for a Phillips slam.

Phillips has played a huge role with the Vols this season off the bench following JP Estrella's injury. His hard-working mentality has paired well with Felix Okpara who is a fellow talented big man.

Check it out below.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Men's Basketball