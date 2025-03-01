WATCH: Jahmai Mashack Hits Game-Winning Shot vs Alabama
Watch Jahmai Mashack's shot that will go down in Tennessee basketball history.
After Tennessee tied the game thanks to two Mashack free throws, the Vols forced a five-second violation and then had a chance to win the game. Mashack then caught the inbound pass, dribbled up the floor, and the rest was history.
Watch the unbelievable game-winner below.
The win is a very important one for Tennessee. The Vols now have a chance to be one of the four 1-seeds in the NCAA Tournament. This shot by Mashack will go down as one of the biggest in Tennessee basketball history.
Mashack hit the shot of the year in college basketball to give Tennessee a huge win. A win that will send shockwaves throughout the country.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee vs North Alabama Final Score - Vols Remain Unbeaten, AJ Russell is Back
- Tennessee Volunteers Defensive Back Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
- Tony Vitello Talks Dominate Start to The Season From LHP, Liam Doyle
- CJ Edwards Commits to Tennessee Volunteers
- Tennessee Basketball Falling Behind in 5-Star Nate Ament's Recruitment?
- Tennessee Basketball Star Zakai Zeigler Continues Late Season Success
- Tennessee Baseball Stat Leaders (2/24)
- Tennessee and Nebraska Cancel Upcoming Home and Home Series
- Tennessee Vols Leap A Spot in Latest College Baseball Top-25 Rankings
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill