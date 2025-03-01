WATCH: Jahmai Mashack Hits Game-Winning Shot vs Alabama

Volunteer Country

Watch Jahmai Mashack's shot that will go down in Tennessee basketball history.

Tanner Johnson

Mar 1, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Jahmai Mashack (15) shoots a game winning three pointer as time expires against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Jahmai Mashack (15) shoots a game winning three pointer as time expires against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
After Tennessee tied the game thanks to two Mashack free throws, the Vols forced a five-second violation and then had a chance to win the game. Mashack then caught the inbound pass, dribbled up the floor, and the rest was history.

Watch the unbelievable game-winner below.

The win is a very important one for Tennessee. The Vols now have a chance to be one of the four 1-seeds in the NCAA Tournament. This shot by Mashack will go down as one of the biggest in Tennessee basketball history.

Mashack hit the shot of the year in college basketball to give Tennessee a huge win. A win that will send shockwaves throughout the country.

