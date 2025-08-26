2026 In-state DB Commit Talks Relationship with Tennessee Football, Peer Recruiting
Jamyan Theodore, a senior defensive back for the Baylor defense, made a huge impact on last year's team and quickly became the playmaking corner.
This year, you can already sense that Theodore is more comfortable with other elements of his game as he develops throughout the year before heading north to Knoxville.
One thing that quickly grabbed the attention of many was the impactful plays that Theodore had on offense. Yes, you read that correctly. As natural as the corner position is, it is clear that being a receiver appears just as easy.
Theodore crisply runs a corner route, and on his way to making the catch, drags his feet along the sideline to ensure that at least one foot gets down. What a high football IQ play for a talent that is projected as a defender at the next level.
"We do a lot of routes on air, and I make sure I keep my toes in all of the time, no matter what. You know, just me and Briggs (Cherry) our quarterback, we have a great relationship."
Another element was the flying up and being physical. Some of that was flashed by Theodore last year, but you can just see where the growth has taken place. The assertion on many hits in last week's game was very evident.
Following the game, Theodore met with reporters and was excited for the big win.
"(It's) just a great feeling to be honest. Getting better as a team, you know we do have a lot of improving to do. Personally, as myself, I have a lot of improving to do. As a team, we showed out well today," Theodore said.
Theodore plays with the intent of locking his side of the field completely down. That level of play is game-changing. To have one player be able to essentially remove a third of the field is insane but makes the defense's job a whole lot easier.
Switching gears to the Volunteers, Theodore has been committed for nearly two months now, and a good bit feels the same. You'll often run into stories about a staff slowing down on a kid once committed but the Vols aren't making that mistake as the love continues.
"Making sure they (Tennessee) stay in contact. I feel like they've done a great job so far of staying in contact with me, you know talking to my parents, making sure they call my parents, they call me all the time, so our relationship continues to grow. I'm blessed that Tennessee still recognizes me, even though I'm committed, just grateful for them," Theodore explained.
The committed defensive back could end up being an ace in the hole in terms of peer recruiting. The Vols recently missed on priority 2026 RB Savion Hiter, but one of, if not the top priority RB of the 2027 cycle just so happens to attend Baylor as well.
David Gabriel Georges has been high on the board for the Vols for an extensive amount of time. Oddly enough, Georges and Theodore happen to be very close. Their third locked in friend to the circle is Gabriel Osenda, a massive offensive lineman who is also committed to Tennessee.
Theodore is definitely giving some extra love and attention to the situation.
"I wish yall would see how much I try to talk to David, and get him to come to as much games (Tennessee games) as possible," Theodore said with smiles
"I'm like yo, you need to wear some Tennessee gear; represent Tennessee, you know we want you. I'm just always letting him know that we want him a lot. He's a big-time recruit. If we could get David, that would just be a great blessing, just make Tennessee a whole lot better," exclaimed Theodore.
Theodore and Osenda will more than likely be at multiple Volunteer games this fall, with one being locked in.
Me and Gabe have been talking a lot, we're trying to go to as much games as we can, but I know my parents are coming down for the Oklahoma weekend, because that'll be my senior night here, so we're definitely planning to make a family trip there, 100 percent," Theodore told reporters.
Theodore sounds like he is locked in with the Vols but admits that a few schools are still trying to get at him. Wisconsin, Ole Miss, and Vanderbilt are still hanging around, but it may be a little too late.
"There's teams still texting me, still trying to get at me, but you know, I'm really focused on Tennessee. I'm really close to shutting my recruitment down. As much love as Tennessee is showing me right now, I'm really blessed to have them," Theodore concluded.
