2026 Running Back Jonaz Walton Talks Official Visits, His Bond With Tennessee

2026 running back Jonaz Walton talks about his official visits and his bond with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Jonathan Williams

Central High School running back Jonaz Walton during an unofficial visit to Tennessee.
Central High School running back Jonaz Walton during an unofficial visit to Tennessee. / Photo courtesy of Jonaz Walton
The Tennessee Volunteers are picking things up on the recruiting trail as official visits inch closer and as the 2026 recruiting cycle starts to heat up. One prospect they are in heavy pursuit of is running back Jonaz Walton. Tennessee Volunteers on SI had the opportunity to catch up with Walton to talk about his upcoming visits and his bond with Tennessee.

On his upcoming official visits:

"Right now I am still kind of taking my OVs. Will most likely be a deciding factor in where I am going"

On his relationship with Tennessee:

"I saw them play two years ago against South Carolina, the blackout, that was nice. They are the loudest stadium I have ever been to. Coach Sims, he is one of my favorite running back coaches that I have been around. And then just kind of all of the people there. From the teammates, to the staff, they're all great people. Like they are nice and they are genuine."

Walton already took one official visit to Stanford. He will then take visits to Alabama, Florida, Notre Dame and Tennessee.

Walton is rated a four-star prospect, the 124th-best player in the country, the 10th-best running back in the class and the 18th-best player in the state fo Georgia, according to composite rankings.

