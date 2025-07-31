5-Star Salesi Moa Commits to Tennessee Football
The Tennessee Volunteers were hopeful to land one of the better players in the class that has remained uncommitted. That player being a five-star athlete, Salesi Moa. Moa plays both on offense and defense, and would play that at Tennessee.
Moa made his decision public on July 31st, and the decision was made between the Utah Utes, the Michigan State Spartans, and the Tennessee Volunteers, as he selected the Vols, and opted to join the SEC program. This was a major win for the staff, and he is the third committed five-star for Tennessee.
Moa is one of the top players in the class, and has all the potential to be an elite prospect at the next level, as he brings a solid frame and great elusiveness. He will be playing both ways at Tennessee
