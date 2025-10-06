Volunteer Country

Aiden Gibson Provides Latest in his Tennessee Football Recruitment

Aiden Gibson provides the latest in his Tennessee Volunteers football recruitment

Caleb Sisk

The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to land multiple different prospects, and have kept constant communication with the prospects.

One of the players they have been talking with is Aiden Gibson. Gibson is a running back from the state of South Carolina.

Tennessee Volunteer
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"My recruitment overall is going great, and Tennessee is a top school for me," the Tennessee Volunteers prospect stated when speaking to Vols On SI.

The prospect would then go into detail about who he talks to the most on the Tennessee Volunteers staff.

The coaches I talk to are Coach Miles, Coach Sims, and Coach Littrell. They recruit me hard. We talk over the phone at least 2 times a week, but Coach Sims and I talk a lot. I'm close with him, and he just gives me advice in football and outside of football."

Tennessee Volunteer
Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) shushes the Mississippi State student section during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He then would go into detail about who he is set to visit.

I just visited Florida State, App State on 10/18, the Indiana Hoosiers, Rutgers, and Maryland are not scheduled yet."

Has Tennessee made the prospect a priority?

"I think they have made me a big priority. They believe in me overall as a kid, and when I'm there, they treat me like I'm one of their players, and it feels like home and a place where I'm how. They recruit me hard!"

