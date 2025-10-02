COMMIT ALERT: 2027 4-Star OF Emma Pynes Picks Tennessee Softball
2027 four-star outfielder Emma Pynes recently committed to the Tennessee softball program.
Karen Weekly and The Lady Vols had a very productive September as all four of their commitments in the 2027 cycle announced within the month.
Pynes will join four-star MI Gracyn Needle (Fla.), three-star C Kamryn Potts (Fla.), and four-star MI Evelynn Swartzlander (Tex.)
There is a unique trait of combinations of three within the four commits.
Pynes, Needle, and Swartzlander are all inside the Top 75, and Pynes, Needle, and Potts are quite familiar with one another to say the least.
It will be interesting to see how many more of the nation's top players will decide to take their talents t Rocky Top.
The softball program has been among the top for a pretty fair amount of time. Even the down years would be a success to many. The team just continues to fight each year and stack talent for the future.
The Lady Vols will be eyeing another national title run this year as last season ended just shy of the aiming point. The girls were sent home in the semifinals.
Although this year is unwritten, it does appear that Coach Weekly is continuing to add talent and plans to have the Big Orange in the hunt for the NCAA Women's College World Series.
