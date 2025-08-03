Volunteer Country

Commitment Day: Elite 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Announces His College Decision

Jayce Johnson is set to announce his college decision later today

Caleb Sisk

Jayce Johnson on a Tennessee Volunteers visit
Jayce Johnson on a Tennessee Volunteers visit
The Tennessee Volunteers are back on the clock, with hopes of pulling off another magical recruiting win, similar to what they did just a few days ago. This time the Vols will be looking to land one of the best players in the class of 2027, and arguably their No. 1 target at the QB position in the 2027 class.

That player being Jayce Johnson from Lowndes High School in the state of Georgia. Johnson is one of the top QBs in the class, and is the third highest-rated QB in the class, according to On3/Rivals. Johnson will announce his commitment between five programs that have been recruiting him heavily.

South Carolina, Texas A&M, Florida State, Mississippi State, and Tennessee are the finalists in his recruitment that will soon reach it's peak with a decision set to be announced later today. The Vols will hope to continue their streak of elite QBs in the recruiting classes after having plenty of success under Coach Josh Heupel.

They have landed only one commit thus far in the class, as Vols legacy JP Peace committed this summer.

