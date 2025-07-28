Volunteer Country

Pittsburgh Steelers Release Former Tennessee Vol Cordarrelle Patterson

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released long-time NFL wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson.

Dec 21, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) throws the ball to fans before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) throws the ball to fans before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
While former Tennessee Volunteer wide receiver Ramel Keyton was picked up by the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, another former Tennessee wide receiver has been released by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cordarrelle Patterson's announced himself, on Monday, that organization elected to release him.

Patterson spent the 2024 season with the Steelers following his stint with the Atlanta Falcons. Last season, he finished with 32 attempts and 135 yards. He also added in 12 receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown.

The former Volunteer was first drafted in the league back in 2013 in the first round by the Minnesota Vikings. He is a four-time All-Pro nominee, a four-time Pro Bowler and has a Super Bowl ring as well.

Patterson has managed to stay in the league for the last 12 seasons, and he is now hoping to make it another year in the professional football league as a utility offensive playmaker.

