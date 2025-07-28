Pittsburgh Steelers Release Former Tennessee Vol Cordarrelle Patterson
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released long-time NFL wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson.
While former Tennessee Volunteer wide receiver Ramel Keyton was picked up by the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, another former Tennessee wide receiver has been released by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cordarrelle Patterson's announced himself, on Monday, that organization elected to release him.
Patterson spent the 2024 season with the Steelers following his stint with the Atlanta Falcons. Last season, he finished with 32 attempts and 135 yards. He also added in 12 receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown.
The former Volunteer was first drafted in the league back in 2013 in the first round by the Minnesota Vikings. He is a four-time All-Pro nominee, a four-time Pro Bowler and has a Super Bowl ring as well.
Patterson has managed to stay in the league for the last 12 seasons, and he is now hoping to make it another year in the professional football league as a utility offensive playmaker.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee’s 2024 MLB Draft Success Sets the Stage for Another Big Year in 2025
- Who Will Lead the Vols? Tennessee’s Three-Man QB Battle Begins
- Former Tennessee Vol Joshua Palmer Expected to Elevate Buffalo Bills Offense
- Revisit The Moment J.B. Shabazz Became A Tennessee Vol
- 2025 MLB Draft Preview: Tennessee Vols Set for Another Big Year
- 2027 Recruiting Target Includes Tennessee Football In His Top Schools
- JB Shabazz Commits To Tennessee
- Five Star Gabby Minus Announces Final Five Schools With The Lady Vols Making The Cut
- The Full List of Tennessee Football Number Changes
- Tennessee’s Tony Vitello to Serve as Guest Analyst for 2025 MLB Draft
- Jowell Combay Announces Tennessee Vols Commitment
- WATCH: Revisit the Moment Brayden Rouse Committed to Tennessee