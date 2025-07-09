Commitment Day: Tennessee Target Jowell Combay Makes His College Decision
It is officially decision day for another top target in the Peach State for the Tennessee Volunteers. That target being Jowell Combay.
Combay is a very talented prospect from the state of Georgia who is a safety prospect. he plays at Kell High School, which is the same destination that Vols On SI reported Brayden Rouse's commitment to the Vols.
The teammate to the newest Vols commit is set to commit between multiple programs, including Missouri, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Georgia, and the Vols. He is set to announce his commitment at 5:00 PM EST on Wednesday with Vols fans holding hope that their week continues to get better and better.
Combay would be joining a very solid group of defensive back commits if he was to commit to the Tennessee Volunteers. Only time will tell, but make sure to stay up to date with Vols On SI for more coverage on his commitment either way.
