Coveted QB Prospect Derrick Baker Names Tennessee Football as Standout Program
The Tennessee Volunteers have multiple different targets at many different positions, with one of their hotspot areas to recruit being the state of Georgia. This is where one of their QB targets resides. That QB is Derrick Baker, who is currently recruited by multiple different programs. He is the starting quarterback for Milton High School at this time and has shown some firepower.
The Vols QB target recently caught up with Vols On SI. Here is what he had to say.
"My Tennessee recruitment has been going well," the Tennessee Volunteers target stated when speaking to Vols On SI about his Tennessee recruitment.
Which coaches communicate with the Milton High School quarterback?
"I’ve talked with lots of coaches there, even Coach Heupel and Coach Halzle on the phone."
The prospect is set to visit the Tennessee Volunteers, but when? He provided the exact date he is set to visit.
"I do have a game day visit coming up, Tennessee vs Oklahoma on November 1st."
An important factor of recruiting prospects is making them feel like a priority. This hasn't been an issue with Baker, as he confirmed in the interview that he feels like a priority.
"I do feel like they’ve made me a priority as Coach Heupel came to our game Friday."
Which schools at this time are standing out? Baker provided three schools that are standing out at this time.
"Besides Tennessee, FSU and Auburn have stood out to me, and I would say all three are high on my list."
