Coveted QB Prospect Derrick Baker Names Tennessee Football as Standout Program

Derrick Baker names three schools that are standing out to him at this time

Caleb Sisk

Derrick Baker
Derrick Baker / Derrick Baker
The Tennessee Volunteers have multiple different targets at many different positions, with one of their hotspot areas to recruit being the state of Georgia. This is where one of their QB targets resides. That QB is Derrick Baker, who is currently recruited by multiple different programs. He is the starting quarterback for Milton High School at this time and has shown some firepower.

The Vols QB target recently caught up with Vols On SI. Here is what he had to say.

"My Tennessee recruitment has been going well," the Tennessee Volunteers target stated when speaking to Vols On SI about his Tennessee recruitment.

Smoke
University of Tennessee mascot Smokey XI on the sidelines at the NCAA college football game between Tennessee and UAB on September 20, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Which coaches communicate with the Milton High School quarterback?

"I’ve talked with lots of coaches there, even Coach Heupel and Coach Halzle on the phone."

The prospect is set to visit the Tennessee Volunteers, but when? He provided the exact date he is set to visit.

Josh Heupe
Sep 27, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel and defensive lineman Caleb Herring (31) celebrate after winning the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

"I do have a game day visit coming up, Tennessee vs Oklahoma on November 1st."

An important factor of recruiting prospects is making them feel like a priority. This hasn't been an issue with Baker, as he confirmed in the interview that he feels like a priority.

"I do feel like they’ve made me a priority as Coach Heupel came to our game Friday."

Which schools at this time are standing out? Baker provided three schools that are standing out at this time.

Latest
Milton QB Derrick Baker / Photo Via Najeh Wilkins (SI)

"Besides Tennessee, FSU and Auburn have stood out to me, and I would say all three are high on my list."

Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

