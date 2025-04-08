Elite RB Derrek Cooper Makes Surprise Visit To Tennessee
Chaminade-Madonna Prep running back Derrek Cooper (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) visited the Tennessee Volunteers on Monday.
Chaminade-Madonna Prep running back Derrek Cooper is a top name at his position in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Cooper locked in official visits with six programs earlier this spring: Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, and Penn State. Cooper has visited Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, and Miami this offseason, and added an interesting trip to his itinerary.
Cooper was in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Monday to visit the Volunteers during their second spring scrimmage. Tennessee has thoroughly evaluated the running back position throughout the 2026 cycle, bringing several top prospects to campus. Cooper is the latest name they've been involved with, and it seemingly came out of nowhere.
Tennessee running backs coach De'Rail Sims had a produtive first season with the Vols, both on the field and the recruiting trail. He continues to take big swings at the position, hoping to ensure Tennessee always has a plethora of premium backs at their disposal. We'll see if the interest between Cooper and Tennessee sits at just one spring unofficial visit or if it becomes something more.
Cooper logged 1,061 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns as a junior for Chaminade-Madonna. He ranks as the No. 34 prospect and No. 3 running back in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
