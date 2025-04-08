Volunteer Country

Elite RB Derrek Cooper Makes Surprise Visit To Tennessee

Chaminade-Madonna Prep running back Derrek Cooper (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) visited the Tennessee Volunteers on Monday.

Evan Crowell

Chaminade Madonna-Prep Derrek Cooper (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) during an unofficial visit to the Tennessee Volunteers.
Chaminade Madonna-Prep Derrek Cooper (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) during an unofficial visit to the Tennessee Volunteers. / (Photo courtesy of Derrek Cooper)
Chaminade-Madonna Prep running back Derrek Cooper is a top name at his position in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Cooper locked in official visits with six programs earlier this spring: Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, and Penn State. Cooper has visited Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, and Miami this offseason, and added an interesting trip to his itinerary.

Cooper was in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Monday to visit the Volunteers during their second spring scrimmage. Tennessee has thoroughly evaluated the running back position throughout the 2026 cycle, bringing several top prospects to campus. Cooper is the latest name they've been involved with, and it seemingly came out of nowhere.

Tennessee running backs coach De'Rail Sims had a produtive first season with the Vols, both on the field and the recruiting trail. He continues to take big swings at the position, hoping to ensure Tennessee always has a plethora of premium backs at their disposal. We'll see if the interest between Cooper and Tennessee sits at just one spring unofficial visit or if it becomes something more.

Cooper logged 1,061 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns as a junior for Chaminade-Madonna. He ranks as the No. 34 prospect and No. 3 running back in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Published
Evan Crowell
EVAN CROWELL

Evan Crowell is currently pursuing a journalism degree from the University of Missouri and has various media experiences throughout his young career. He's been committed to marrying the fan's perspective of the game of football to the technical intricacies installed in each game by coaches and players. Crowell has been working at Fan Nation since 2020 and has covered high-profile college football games, recruiting events, and more during that five-year tenure. While he never played football, he's worked relentlessly to continue improving his understanding of the game while still covering the unique stories of each individual he covers.

