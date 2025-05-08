Volunteer Country

Five-Star Safety Corey Hadley Updates Recruitment, Impressions of Tennessee

Five-star safety Corey Hadley Jr. updates his recruitment and his early impressions of Tennessee.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel paces the sidelines during the NCAA college football playoff game against Ohio State on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio.
Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel paces the sidelines during the NCAA college football playoff game against Ohio State on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers have their eyes set on the 2026 recruiting class right now, but they are in the mix for one of the top recruits in the 2027 class. Safety Corey Hadley Jr. is starting to garner a lot of attention for next year and the Tennessee Volunteers are in the mix.

Hadley Jr. is rated a five-star prospect, the 21st-best player in the country, the third-best safety in the class and the third-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. Tennessee Volunteers on SI had the opportunity to catch up with the Georgia native after receiving an offer from the Vols in April.

On his early impressions of Tennessee:

"I like them, I just have to get down there. I ain't been down there yet, but that's somewhere I really want to go."

On what this spring has been like as his recruitment starts to heat up:

"it's been good. Just trying to get my work done. Keep putting in days you know. Trying to be the best I can be."

Hadley Jr. said that he has already been to Nebraska, UCF a couple of times, Florida, Wake Forest and Kentucky a couple of times. On top of wanting to visit Tennessee, Hadley Jr. mentioned he also wants to make the trip to Georgia, as the Bulldogs recently offered as well.

