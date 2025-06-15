Florida Gators Host Tennessee Volunteers Commit On Official Visit
The Tennessee Volunteers have been doing everything they can to keep their 2026 tight end commit in the boat. This is as he has been taking a good bit of official visits, which have done nothing but make the Vols have to try harder.
Carson Sneed has visited many programs like North Carolina and UCLA, but recently found himself visiting an SEC rival. Sneed visited the Florida Gators over the weekend for an official visit.
You can see one of his visit pictures by clicking the tweet below.m
247Sports' Andrew Ivins did an evaluation on Sneed a while back. Here is what fans need to know about him, as this recruitment continues to be a battle.
"Throwback in-line tight end prospect that has actually received some valuable snaps at offensive tackle while also doubling as a front-seven defender. Size has not been third-party verified, but is believed to be over 6-foot-5 with the room to eventually carry 260 pounds or more. Rather effective at this stage as an attached blocker and should only get better at sealing off run lanes with improved technique and further physical development. Hasn’t proven to be a real vertical threat in the passing game, but can slip out of the backfield and find soft spots in zone coverage, especially down in the red zone. Should be viewed as a potential asset in an offense that’s heavy on the two and three tight end sets. Could thrive in a sniffer role."
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava