Former Tennessee Commit Explains Why Decommitted from the Volunteers

Former Tennessee commit Brandon Anderson explained why he decided to decommit from Tennessee.

Jonathan Williams

North Cobb offensive line Brandon Anderson
North Cobb offensive line Brandon Anderson / Brandon Anderson
The Tennessee Volunteers have already been putting in work on their 2026 recruiting class with the headliner of the group being five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon. However, they lost one of their commitments a few days ago, and he has explained by he made the decision.

Offensive lineman Brandon Anderson committed to Tennessee back in October of last year, but recently backed off of his verbal pledge. He also recently set up some official visits to Georgia, Florida State, Florida and Tennessee, and that partially was the reason Anderson decommitted he told Noles247.

"So this is the reason I opened my recruitment back up," said Anderson. "I felt like I should have more opportunities. They (Tennessee) wanted me to shut down my recruitment after my OV with them. I didn't like that. I have more interest in other schools too. So I had to decommit and experience my high school time."

Anderson is rated as a four-star prospect, the 295th-best player in the country, the 21st-best interior offensive lineman and the 37th-best player in the state of Georgia according to composite rankings.

Tennessee Volunteers 2026 Recruiting Class:

  • Faizon Brandon, QB
  • Tyreek King, WR
  • Carson Sneed, TE
  • Gabriel Osenda, OL
  • Tyran Evans, WR
  • Tyson Bacon, DL
  • Braylon Outlaw, LB

