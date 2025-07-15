Get to Know Tennessee Football Commit Jamyan Theodore
The Tennessee Volunteers have many talented players in their 2026 recruiting class. This includes players from inside the state like Jamyan Theodore, who is already committed to Tennessee all the way from Chattanooga, Tennessee. He attends Baylor High School, and is one of the better players in the state.
While he is a great player on the field, many don't know what he is like outside of football. He recently caught up with Vols On SI to talk about his life outside football.
"First off, I’m a child of God! I have a very strong faith, and I’m a God fearing man. Off the field, I’m a very chill person who likes to work out and stay ready no matter what. I fell in love with the grind, and it has become a part of my daily life. I’m also a family person. I spend a lot of time with my parents and siblings, and make sure I stay in contact with them when I’m away. I also spend a lot of time with my friends and teammates, and make sure I have a great relationship with them. I like to help out in the community as well, whether it’s with the church or just helping the younger generation of kids at school," said the talented Tennessee commit when speaking to Vols On SI about his life outside of football.
The talented prospect went into detail about his hobbies.
"Hobbies that I have are taking care of my body and resting. I make sure that in my free time, I take some time for myself and make sure my body is feeling right. I make sure I’m resting enough because that is what determines how well I will be able to perform. I like to play video games with friends sometimes. I also make sure I take some time to study some film, homework, or even some bible study."
There are many things the talented prospect is interested in.
"Things that l’m interested in are definitely sports, entertainment, and history. I’ve always been in love with sports and every aspect of it. I like watching other sports and learning more about them because they just fascinate me. Entertainment-wise, I like some of the YouTubers out there. Mostly guys that I grew up watching, like Flightreacts. History is definitely something that fascinates me. Just to see how things were in the past and to know about it, it feels crazy. I think it’s something important that we should take seriously, as it’s precious and forgetting it wouldn’t be good for humanity."
Theodore is into many different types of music. This includes a very common genre, rap.
"I’m into a lot of Rap, RNB, Gospel music. Those three are the main three, but I’m starting to really start to fluctuate my music and get to listening to music I used to never listen to. My favorite artist is NBA Youngboy. I personally think he’s the Goat (Greatest of All Time) of Music."
He is hopeful to take classes for a particular field of work.
"I’m planning on studying Business Law once I enroll into college. I think it’s a great degree to have, and I can build a lot of connections through that."
