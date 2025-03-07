How Tennessee's Pitch To Tristen Keys Evolves This Weekend
Hattiesburg High School wide receiver Tristen Keys (Hattiesburg, Miss.) will see the Tennessee Volunteers for the third time this weekend. How can their pitch to the No. 1 pass catcher evolve?
Hattiesburg High School wide receiver Tristen Keys has no shortage of suitors or opportunities. The top-ranked pass catcher in America likes Alabama, Auburn, Miami, LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and more entering the spring and summer processes. He'll see many different schools and options over the next few months, and everyone will try to make a unique pitch for him.
The Tennessee Volunteers are among his top choices at this stage of his recruitment. The Vols got him on campus twice this fall which was massive for their chances in his recruitment. It enabled them to get their foot in the door early and prompted him to schedule two trips to Knoxville over the next three months. He will unofficially see them this weekend as part of his spring practice tour and officially visit Tennessee on June 13.
Keys has openly stated that Tennessee checks many boxes for him. The fanbase, coaching staff, downfield passing scheme, and culture all appeal to him. You'd also have to imagine the Vols will present a competitive financial package that could compete with any suitor. Furthermore, he has a strong relationship with Grimsley High School quarterback and Tennessee commit Faizon Brandon. Brandon will also be in town this weekend to peer-recruit Keys, among several other prospects.
While Tennessee already had a lot working for them in this recruitment, but a new wrinkle has been added since he was last on campus. The Volunteers lost two wide receivers to the NFL Draft and five to the transfer portal, opening up opportunities for many young wide receivers in the coming years. If Keys were to ultimately pick the Vols, they would likely be losing redshirt junior Chris Brazzell II, who will have been a two-year starter at that point.
Head coach Josh Heupel typically doesn't like playing true freshman wide receivers - in fact, Tennessee hasn't had a new signee eclipse 100 receiving yards in the first season since Heupel joined the program. He may have to adapt that strategy with the recent surges of Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Alabama's Ryan Williams. Keys looks like a prospect ready-made for the college level and would likely get early opportunities anywhere. However, Tennessee may need him more than others, which is undoubtedly an attractive prospect for a young receiver.
