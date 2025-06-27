Jowell Combay Recaps Tennessee Volunteers Official Visit
The Tennessee Volunteers recently hosted many recruits on an official visit. This includes a player who has quickly become a top target and priority for the Volunteers.
That player is Kell High School football safety and defensive back prospect Jowell Combay. Combay is a priority target for many schools, as the Vols are hopeful to land him and his teammate Brayden Rouse. The talented prospect is one of the better prospects in the country when it comes to covering the third level, and has plenty of offers.
Combay recently caught up with Vols On SI to detail his visit and more.
"It was great definitely appreciate the time and attention they gave me and my family," said Combay when speaking with Vols On SI.
What made the visit special? Combay detailed more.
"Special in the way that it wasn’t really different from the last few visits I spent with the staff, same energy, vibes, and details," the talented prospect confirmed.
There were many coaches he had the chance to connect with. This includes coach Willie Martinez, who would be his position coach at Tennessee.
"Coach Nez and Banks! Definitely Coach Willie was impressive this trip," said the Kell High School star.
What did this visit do for the Tennessee Volunteers?
"This visit only helps Tennessee but I knew before the weekend started."
This visit went good for the recruit who is set to commit early in July.
"I'll say definitely they did a good job of making feel like I could be part of the team."
