McHale Blade Explains How James Pearce Inspired Him to Take Tennessee Football Visit
Tennessee Volunteers EDGE target McHale Blade recaps his Tennessee football Spring visit and more with Vols On SI.
Tennessee hosted many outstanding football recruits, including McHale Blade from Simeon High School in Chicago, Illinois. He is rated as a high four-star and has been a primary 2026 target for many schools, including Notre Dame and now the Tennessee Volunteers.
Following the visit, Blade caught up with Vols On SI to recap why he took the visit and what this did for the Vols.
"This place is amazing. I met a lot of great people here. There's a lot of nice people here and I can tell the coaches are passionate. The energy in practice was unlike anything I've ever seen because the coaches were so intense man. I really loved this visit and I really loved my visit," the EDGE target stated.
While many people played a factor in his visit, none more than Coach chop harbin who is the new EDGE coach. Another person who played a big part is James Pearce Jr who dominated the SEC and is now off to the NFL. Blade details more.
"Really Coach Chop who is the EDGE coach. He's been reaching out. I've built a good relationship with him and I understand that they develop players pretty well. One of my favorite EDGE rushers is James Pearce I like to model my game after him. That's really what inspired me to come down here."
What about Coach chop stands out? He mentions his energy and more.
"Just his energy, his passion for the game. I can tell that he really cares for the guys."
The Vols have stressed the want for versatility in the 2026 class which is exactly what they are looking for with Blade.
"Really an EDGE guy but I also bring a lot of versatility to the game as well so it really depends on how my body fills out."
This visit did a lot as he confirms he want's to return to Knoxville again.
"It definitely helped out a lot. I want to come back for sure. You can tell my family enjoyed it my brother said he enjoyed it and I think my little brother said he wanted a pair of gloves so they definitely enjoyed it."
He is in no rush to commit to a school at this point, but he does have an ideal timeline moving forward as he hopes to be committed before his final high school season.
"Whenever I feel like the time is right. I'm not really in much of a rush but I am kind of aiming for before my senior season but if it's after my senior season or during my senior season then that's just what it is."
What is he looking for out of schools that is recruiting him. The short answer is relationships. He details more.
"Relationships. My relationships with the coaching staff. Not only with me but my family as well."
