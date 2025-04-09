Rodney Dunham Set To Announce Commitment

Volunteer Country

Myers Park High School edge rusher Rodney Dunham (Charlotte, N.C.) will commit on Thursday. The Tennessee Volunteers have been heavily involved for quite some time.

Evan Crowell

Myers Park High School edge rusher Rodney Dunham with Tennessee HC Josh Heupel.
Myers Park High School edge rusher Rodney Dunham with Tennessee HC Josh Heupel. / Photo courtesy of Rodney Dunham
Myers Park High School edge rusher Rodney Dunham is among the most revered pass rushers in the 2026 recruiting cycle. During his junior campaign, Dunham tallied 39 tackles, ten for loss, and five sacks, attracting interest from college football's top powers. The Tennessee Volunteers extended him a scholarship last May and have recruited him heavily since.

Now, we're on the brink of his college decision date. Dunham will announce his college commitment on Thursday to one of five programs: Duke, Georgia, Notre Dame, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Several programs have paced his recruitment at various points, but after a recent visit to South Bend, Indiana, it appears the Fighting Irish hold the edge.

The Volunteers have been involved in the weeks since his visit, and we'll see if they've been able to sway him off his stance. However, they'll likely continue recruiting him even after his commitment - Dunham scheduled official visits to each of his five finalists, and if he decides to take them, his recruitment is still far from over. He'll announce his decision on Thursday, 4:00 PM EST, on 247Sports' YouTube channel.

Dunham ranks as the No. 19 prospect and the No. 3 edge rusher in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Evan Crowell
