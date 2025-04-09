Rodney Dunham Set To Announce Commitment
Myers Park High School edge rusher Rodney Dunham (Charlotte, N.C.) will commit on Thursday. The Tennessee Volunteers have been heavily involved for quite some time.
Myers Park High School edge rusher Rodney Dunham is among the most revered pass rushers in the 2026 recruiting cycle. During his junior campaign, Dunham tallied 39 tackles, ten for loss, and five sacks, attracting interest from college football's top powers. The Tennessee Volunteers extended him a scholarship last May and have recruited him heavily since.
Now, we're on the brink of his college decision date. Dunham will announce his college commitment on Thursday to one of five programs: Duke, Georgia, Notre Dame, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Several programs have paced his recruitment at various points, but after a recent visit to South Bend, Indiana, it appears the Fighting Irish hold the edge.
The Volunteers have been involved in the weeks since his visit, and we'll see if they've been able to sway him off his stance. However, they'll likely continue recruiting him even after his commitment - Dunham scheduled official visits to each of his five finalists, and if he decides to take them, his recruitment is still far from over. He'll announce his decision on Thursday, 4:00 PM EST, on 247Sports' YouTube channel.
Dunham ranks as the No. 19 prospect and the No. 3 edge rusher in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Chris Lofton Shares His Opinion on if Zakai Zeigler's Jersey Should be Retired
- Jeremiah Dent Details His Great Relationship with Tennessee Volunteers Coaches
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Tyran Evans, "I Love Coach Pope" Following Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava Ranked Among Top-10 QBs in Latest Poll
- Joel Wyatt Confirms Tennessee is "Top 2" in His Recruitment Following Spring Visit
- Where James Pearce Jr. Lands in Bleacher Report's Latest Mock Draft
- Travis Smith Jr. Draws Praise From Tennessee's Coaching Staff
- Tennessee Volunteers Nearly Made History During NCAA Tournament
- Cincinnati Bengals Could Get Steal of the Draft By Drafting This Tennessee Volunteer
- Tennessee Commit, Faizon Brandon - What I Learned About the Vol Commit
- 2026 EDGE Dre Quinn Details Upcoming Tennessee Football Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers AD Danny White Shares Honest Kim Caldwell Extension Statement