Savion Hiter Commits to the Michigan Wolverines Over Tennessee Football

Savion Hiter announces his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines over the Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Bulldogs, and the Ohio State Buckeyes

Caleb Sisk

Savion Hiter
The Tennessee Volunteers were hopeful to land their top target at the running back position, but they narrowly lost the recruiting battle to a tough recruiting program.

The news surfaced on Tuesday, as Savion Hiter from the state of Virginia announced his commitment. Hiter announced that he would be committing to the Michigan Wolverines over the Tennessee Volunteers, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Hiter is one of the better players in the country, and hands down the best running back in the country. The Vols were in the running for Hiter since his early years of high school, but the Vols couldn't get it done. This recruitment came down the wire, and the talented running back made the decision that is best for him.

Tennessee will now have to pivot at the position after their hard-fought battle. The Vols have yet to land a commitment at the running back position in the 2026 class.

