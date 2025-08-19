Savion Hiter Commits to the Michigan Wolverines Over Tennessee Football
The Tennessee Volunteers were hopeful to land their top target at the running back position, but they narrowly lost the recruiting battle to a tough recruiting program.
The news surfaced on Tuesday, as Savion Hiter from the state of Virginia announced his commitment. Hiter announced that he would be committing to the Michigan Wolverines over the Tennessee Volunteers, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Georgia Bulldogs.
Hiter is one of the better players in the country, and hands down the best running back in the country. The Vols were in the running for Hiter since his early years of high school, but the Vols couldn't get it done. This recruitment came down the wire, and the talented running back made the decision that is best for him.
Tennessee will now have to pivot at the position after their hard-fought battle. The Vols have yet to land a commitment at the running back position in the 2026 class.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Tennessee Football
- Overlooking Tennessee Football's 2026 Linebacker Class
- Tennessee Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising 2028 WR/TE
- Tennessee Football Tight End Commit Carson Sneed Flips Commitment to North Carolina
- Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Lose First SEC Game to Major Rival
- Former Tennessee Sports Star Set to Return to the WWE Following SummerSlam
- 2027 WR Carter Davis Talks Recent Tennessee Offer & Where The Vols Stand
- Tennessee Football Recruiting Stays Hot
- Watch: Former Tennessee Football WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Scores During Scrimmage
- Former Tennessee Football WR Reunites With Jauan Jennings
- Tennessee LB Bryson Eason Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- Omarr Norman-Lott Proving Doubters Wrong as He Runs with Chiefs’ Starters