Seth Tillman Recaps His Tennessee Football Visit Following Georgia Game
The Tennessee Volunteers have multiple different games that are worth visiting, including the Georgia game,w hich they just wrapped up. They were the host of many different prospects for that one, including one of the fastest rising 2027 prospects in the nation. That player being Seth Tillman.
Tillman is an intriguing defensive lineman from the state of South Carolina. He made the trip up to Tennessee and caught up with Vols On SI after the event. Here is what he had to say.
"My Tennessee visit was good," said the talented 2027 recruiting prospect who visited the Tennessee Volunteers for their game against the Georgia Bulldogs.
He then went into conversation about what stood out to him.
"My takeaway was the campus is huge, the coaches are focused, and they focus on development."
The talented prospect has yet to receive his Tennessee Vols offer, but he still has hopes to be able to pick one up.
"I have been fortunate to have several offers from many colleges and universities; however, Tennessee is not one of them. Perhaps in the future."
Will the talented prospect return for a visit, or is he done for the season?
"I have not made any plans to return back this season."
The talented recruit has scheduled a plethora of different visits for the season. He detailed the lengthy list of visits he has up next.
"Next on my list is USC ,GA, LSU, NC State, Nebraska, Miami, and UNC."
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Trenton Lynch Talks Tennessee Football Following Game Day Visit
- 2027 LHP Cooper Burti Picks Tennessee Baseball
- Leadership of Lance Heard Helps Builds Tennessee Volunteers OL Chemistry
- Everything From Tennessee Football DB Andre Turrentine During His Media Availability
- Kentucky's Top 2028 Prospect Ashton Taylor Talks Tennessee Football Visit
- Everything From Tennessee Football RB Star Thomas During His Media Availability Tennessee
- Everything From Tennessee Football DL Dominic Bailey During His Media Availability
- Everything From Head Coach Josh Heupel During His Media Availability
- Tennessee Football Ticket Prices Skyrocketing Ahead of Matchup With Georgia Bulldogs
- 2028 QB Caine Woods Recaps Tennessee Football Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers Expected to Be Without Two Starting CBs vs Georgia Bulldogs
- Freshman Daune Morris Pushes for Rotation Spot in Tennessee Football Victory