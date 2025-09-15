Volunteer Country

Seth Tillman Recaps His Tennessee Football Visit Following Georgia Game

Seth Tillman recaps his Tennessee vs. Georgia game day visit. Here is what he had to say.

The Tennessee Volunteers have multiple different games that are worth visiting, including the Georgia game,w hich they just wrapped up. They were the host of many different prospects for that one, including one of the fastest rising 2027 prospects in the nation. That player being Seth Tillman.

Tillman is an intriguing defensive lineman from the state of South Carolina. He made the trip up to Tennessee and caught up with Vols On SI after the event. Here is what he had to say.

"My Tennessee visit was good," said the talented 2027 recruiting prospect who visited the Tennessee Volunteers for their game against the Georgia Bulldogs.

He then went into conversation about what stood out to him.

"My takeaway was the campus is huge, the coaches are focused, and they focus on development."

The talented prospect has yet to receive his Tennessee Vols offer, but he still has hopes to be able to pick one up.

"I have been fortunate to have several offers from many colleges and universities; however, Tennessee is not one of them. Perhaps in the future."

Will the talented prospect return for a visit, or is he done for the season?

"I have not made any plans to return back this season."

The talented recruit has scheduled a plethora of different visits for the season. He detailed the lengthy list of visits he has up next.

"Next on my list is USC ,GA, LSU, NC State, Nebraska, Miami, and UNC."

