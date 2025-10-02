Tennessee Baseball Lands Perfect Graded 2027 Prospect
Tennessee baseball is known for bringing the best of the best to town, which is exactly what they did in the 2027 recruiting class, as they landed one of the best players in the class of 2027. They landed Caden Dawson from the state of Georgia. Dawson is an outfielder from Blessed Trinity High School, and is someone who represents the Vols class well, as Perfect Game has him as a perfect 10/10. Here is what being ranked a 10 stands for in the rankings. "Potential very high draft pick and/or Elite level college prospect," it states on Perfect Game.
There is a chance he doesn't make it to campus, but meanwhile he left a message about his commitment. Here is what he had to say in his statement.
"I’m blessed to announce my commitment to the University of Tennessee. First and foremost, I want to thank the Lord for blessing me with the incredible opportunity to play baseball at the University of Tennessee. Go Vols."
