Tennessee DL Target Kadin Fife Recaps His Knoxville Visit

Kadin Fife recaps his Tennessee Volunteers visit following the Vols game against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Caleb Sisk

Kadin Fife following his 2025 Spring game against North Murray
Kadin Fife following his 2025 Spring game against North Murray
The Tennessee Volunteers took on the Georgia Bulldogs, and what would be one of the more important games of their college season this year, and they fell short; however, what they didn't fall short on is the recruiting trail, as they were the host of many different prospects that are among the best when it comes to their recruiting board.

This includes defensive lineman Kadin Fife. Fife detailed the latest in his recruitment when speaking to Vols On SI.

"It was great," said the Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman target stated when speaking to Vols On SI about his trip to watch Tennessee vs Georgia last Saturday. "I loved the atmosphere."

He then detailed what his biggest takeaway from this visit was.

"My biggest takeaway was the fans and how loud they got on 3rd downs," said Fife.

What does a visit like this do for the Tennessee Volunteers, as he visited for what could be the college football game of the year, and is likely the front-runner up to this point?

"It puts them super high on my board."

Will the prospect make a return to campus for yet another visit? he details how that could be in play.

"I do plan on returning later in the season, still planing that."

