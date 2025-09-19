Tennessee DL Target Kadin Fife Recaps His Knoxville Visit
The Tennessee Volunteers took on the Georgia Bulldogs, and what would be one of the more important games of their college season this year, and they fell short; however, what they didn't fall short on is the recruiting trail, as they were the host of many different prospects that are among the best when it comes to their recruiting board.
This includes defensive lineman Kadin Fife. Fife detailed the latest in his recruitment when speaking to Vols On SI.
"It was great," said the Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman target stated when speaking to Vols On SI about his trip to watch Tennessee vs Georgia last Saturday. "I loved the atmosphere."
He then detailed what his biggest takeaway from this visit was.
"My biggest takeaway was the fans and how loud they got on 3rd downs," said Fife.
What does a visit like this do for the Tennessee Volunteers, as he visited for what could be the college football game of the year, and is likely the front-runner up to this point?
"It puts them super high on my board."
Will the prospect make a return to campus for yet another visit? he details how that could be in play.
"I do plan on returning later in the season, still planing that."
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- How to Watch: Tennessee Football vs UAB
- Coveted 2027 EDGE Rashad Steets Talks Visit with Tennessee Football
- Tennessee Football Commit Amazed with Atmosphere Following Visits Elsewhere
- Tennessee Baseball Lands Heralded In-State Recruit
- 2027 In-state Defender Kenneth Simon II Details Visit with Tennessee Football
- Everything From Tennessee DB Edrees Farooq In His Tuesday Media Press Conference
- Should Tennessee Football's Performance vs Georgia End RB Position Battle?
- Tennessee Football RB Target David Segarra Talks Vols Visit
- Tennessee Football's Chris Brazzell On Pace to Outperform Jalin Hyatt's Biletnikoff Season
- How Tennessee Football History Shows Promising Future for Chris Brazzell
- Tennessee Football Commit Javonte Smith "Itching To Be In Orange" Following Visit
- Tennessee Football at "Top of List" for local defensive back after visit