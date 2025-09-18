Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Atmosphere "Sends Chills" to Top In-State Tackle

The environment around the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday "sent chills down spine" for blue-chip 2028 offensive tackle Koehn Dial.

Shayne Pickering

Battle Ground Academy (TN) 2028 offensive tackle Koehn Dial
Battle Ground Academy (TN) 2028 offensive tackle Koehn Dial / Shayne Pickering/Vols on SI
The inevitable atmosphere that would be around Neyland Stadium and the Tennessee football program for a blue-chip matchup against Georgia was something that a endles number of premier recruits in a variety of classes wanted to take in for themselves.

One of those premier recruits resides in the middle of Volunteer State with Battle Ground Academy 2028 offensive tackle prospect Koehn Dial, who began adding SEC offers before he even started his high school career last season.

He was in attendance last weekend to take in the game and the atmosphere that came with it.

As Dial walked into Neyland Stadium, he noticed it was just different there, bringing about goosebumps due to the environment it can create on Saturdays.

"Being in Neyland with 102,000 people in the stands against Georgia just sends chills down your spine because of how loud the crowd is," he told Vols on SI.

Dial started at left tackle immediately as a freshman for a team that reached the state championship game, proving the potential he possess is legit, which will only bring about more collegiate attention moving forward.

At 6-fot-8, he displays a rare package of athleticsm and length that will have offensive line coaches salivating to get him on campus as he continues to develop and progress under head coach Bobby Bentley, who was formerly an assisstant inside the SEC.

That is evident with the programs that have been staying in communication since he entered high school: Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Tennessee among others.

It will be important for Josh Heupel, Glen Elarbee, and the Tennessee Volunteers to keep bringing the blue-chip offensive tackle prospect to campus and getting Dial there for an atmosphere like this paid dividends early.

