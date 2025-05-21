Tennessee Football Commit Braylon Outlaw Previews His Tennessee Official Visit
Braylon Outlaw from Pike Road High School talks Tennessee football official visit and more wth Vols On SI.
The Tennessee Volunteers have multiple 2026 recruiting commits already as the summer quickly approaches. When summer comes, so does the official visit season, when the Vols will start to gain more momentum ahead of their season.
One of the commits who had the chance to catch up with Vols On SI is Braylon Outlaw. Outlaw is a linebacker prospect from Pike Road High School in Alabama. Outlaw is a three-star currently, but many believe he has the potential to be bumped up down the road.
"I'm looking forward to exploring the campus more and just seeing everything else the school has to offer," Outlaw stated to Vols On SI.
Outlaw has a handful of coaches he can't wait to talk to and spend time with, as he has built a great relationship with them so far.
"Coach Heupel, Banks, Inge, and Forrest are the coaches I look forward to talking to the most because of the relationship they have built with me."
This won't be the only visit for the linebacker, as he will likely still visit an SEC school that continues to catch his interest.
"I'm looking to visit Ole Miss as well."
