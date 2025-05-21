Tennessee Football Commit Gabriel Osenda Previews His Vols Official Visit
Tennessee football commit Gabriel Osenda from Chattanooga, Tennessee, talks to Vols On SI about his decision to lock his recruitment down on the visit trail and previews his official visit.
The Tennessee Volunteers have recently received great news as their five-star offensive tackle commit from Baylor High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee (Gabriel Osenda) announced he would no longer visit any other schools and that he will be locked in with the Vols. The news circulated after Tyreek King made a similar announcement.
Following the announcement, Osenda caught up with Vols On SI to talk about his official visit, which is supposed to take place in June.
"A big reason for my excitement for this visit is getting out with my mom and my sister and letting them see everything that I have," Osenda stated to Vols On SI.
Each of the coaches have done a great job in his recruitment as he expressed how he is excited to see them again.
"All of the coaches make an effort. I constantly communicate with them all, and it will be good to see and talk to them again," Osenda stated.
The talented offensive tackle is looking forward to the experience as a whole, but he will have the chance to do something in specific for the first time... that being the pictures he gets to take at Tennessee.
"Just getting to experience everything it comes with, and of cours,e the pictures."
Osenda then detailed what made him lock it down.
"Being from Canada, I’ve been blessed with so many opportunities and beginnings here, and just know Tennessee feels right. I don’t feel the need to continue going around and experiencing that if I wanted to, I wouldn’t have committed. The whole point is being “committed” and doing things right," Osenda said.
