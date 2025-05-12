Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Commit Tyreek King Shuts Down His Recruitment

Tyreek King is shutting it down.

Caleb Sisk

Knoxville Catholic's Tyreek King (7) catches the ball during a football game at Knoxville Catholic on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.
Knoxville Catholic's Tyreek King (7) catches the ball during a football game at Knoxville Catholic on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. / Angelina Alcantar / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Tyreek King is shutting it down.

The Tennessee Volunteers have received some good news, as on Monday, news surfaced that Tyreek King would be shutting his recruitment down. This is great news, as fans can now likely expect King to end up in Knoxville, Tennessee, in the end, no matter what, if he sticks to his word following a push from a handful of top-tier programs.

King is a four-star (positioned five-star) WR from Knoxville Catholic who committed to the Vols back on October 31st.

The talented commit is the second highest rated prospect to commit to the Vols. He has been a big part of the in-state pipeline in the 2026 class.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Recruiting