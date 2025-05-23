Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Makes Top Five for 2026 4-Star CB Nick Hankins

Tennessee makes the cut for 2026 CB Nick Hankins from Belleville High School in Illinois.

Caleb Sisk

Nick Hankins top five graphic
Nick Hankins top five graphic / Nick Hankins
The Tennessee Volunteers have made the top five for one of the nation's most underrated prospects.

Nick Hankins is a 2026 cornerback from Belleville West High School in Illinois. The talented. Illinois prospect recently released a top five list with the Vols making the cut alongside some of the better teams in the country.

The list includes Ole Miss, Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, and, of course, the Tennessee Volunteers. Hankins has scheduled his Tennessee Volunteers official visit as he is set to visit on June 13th. Tennessee recently had him on campus and will be getting him back, which could put them in a very good position in the long run.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

