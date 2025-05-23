Tennessee Football Makes Top Five for 2026 4-Star CB Nick Hankins
Tennessee makes the cut for 2026 CB Nick Hankins from Belleville High School in Illinois.
The Tennessee Volunteers have made the top five for one of the nation's most underrated prospects.
Nick Hankins is a 2026 cornerback from Belleville West High School in Illinois. The talented. Illinois prospect recently released a top five list with the Vols making the cut alongside some of the better teams in the country.
The list includes Ole Miss, Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, and, of course, the Tennessee Volunteers. Hankins has scheduled his Tennessee Volunteers official visit as he is set to visit on June 13th. Tennessee recently had him on campus and will be getting him back, which could put them in a very good position in the long run.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee vs Syracuse Listed as Major Game to Watch in Week One of College Football
- Tennessee vs Arkansas - Volunteers Hoping to Break Conference Series Streak
- Tennessee Vol Rickey Gibson Uses NIL Earnings to Donate to Former High School
- College Football Analyst Believes Tennessee Volunteers Won't Reach 10 Wins in 2025
- Tennessee Volunteers Neyland Stadium Listed as Top 3 Atmosphere in College Football
- Jonaz Walton Shuts Down Recruitment - Cancels Visit With Tennessee Volunteers
- College Baseball Coach Takes Shot at Tennessee's Transfer Portal Acquisitions
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Listed as Top-5 Transfer Portal Player
- In-State Star Brings Explosive Two-Way Skill Set to Tennessee Football
- Tennessee Football Set For Checker Neyland vs Georgia Bulldogs
- Latest NBA Mock Draft - Tennessee Vol Chaz Lanier Lands with Sacramento Kings
- Tennessee’s 2025 RB Trio Could Be Among SEC’s Best
- Tennessee Basketball Transfer Portal Target Duke Miles Commits to SEC Rival
- Tennessee Football 5-Star Recruiting Target De-Commits From USC Trojans