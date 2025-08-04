Tennessee Football Offers 2028 Peach State Prospect
A wave of offers has recently been rolling out to early standout prospects in the 2028 cycle.
Asa Wall, a versatile player from John Milledge Academy (Ga.) fits that description pretty well. The Peach State product currently plays tight end and linebacker and is earning collegiate attention at both positions.
Standing at 6-foot-3, and weighing 225-pounds, Wall is able to provide a mismatch enabling himself to be very effective on both sides of the ball. This is one reason that five schools have pulled the trigger early, as that type of size at that age isn't something you can coach. The size may have opened some doors, but there are other elements that Wall revealed.
"(The recruitment) has been going very good. Recruiting started picking up in June when I began going to camps," said Wall.
The rising sophomore describes a certain mentality that he also credits to the early success.
"Being fully dedicated to the weight room, nutrition, the classroom, and earning a starting spot as a freshman."
Starting as a freshman with college ready size, that will help in many ways, but to have that extra drive and to understand how important those other mentioned elements are to the development and process is vital.
Closing out the month of July, a handful of schools had already extended an offer to Wall. Alabama, UGA, Vanderbilt, and Georgia Tech all jumped in early. On August 1, the Tennessee Vols would extend an offer to the Georgia native.
'Extremely grateful to receive an offer from a school of that caliber," said Wall.
Mack Scanlon and Cayden Cochran are the early contacts for Wall when it comes to Tennessee. The Vols are showing an interest in Wall at both the tight end and linebacker positions, so the development of Wall over the next few years, along with team needs could really impact how this recruitment goes.
"I am prepared to play any positions that will get me on the field and help the team win," Wall told Vols on SI.
In terms of Tennessee, Wall is more familiar with the program than one may think, espeicially with specific success rates at certain positions.
"They (Tennessee) are a big-time SEC program that has had a great history of both tight end and linebacker."
For a young man that is gaining interest at both those two positions, specifically, I'm sure those notes are close by. A fall visit could be the next step in this early recruitment.
"Yes, I am very interested in making a gameday visit in the future. (I'd like to know more about the) facilities, coaches, atmosphere, and the entire gameday experience of Rocky Top," exclaimed Wall.
